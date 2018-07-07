Rockport-Fulton (KIII news) — Friday's rainfall seemed to target parts of Rockport and nearby areas at least twice this week.

According to residents, the downpour lasted more than 20-minutes, and it is hampering the efforts to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

"The Mosquitoes gonna be horrible now also and many people don't have the roofs done yet there gonna suffer from it there might have been some, I'm not positive on that," Lacy Weems said.

Residents believe if the rain continues in the Rockport area there will likely be even more damage.

