Heavy rain leads to flooding in Skidmore, slight water level increase at Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rainfall led to flooding in parts of Bee County. There were several large areas of water outside of Skidmore in farming areas.

First responders told 3NEWS that they were prepared for flooding from the expected rainfall over the weekend.

"Probably over the last week and a half we've been getting briefings from the National Weather Service and beginning to enact any appropriate plans we may have to, to use." said Ty Huser, Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department fire chief.

As SVFD fire chief for about three years, Ty Huser leads about 15 firefighters. It is the only fire department in Skidmore and one of three in south Bee County. During weather emergencies, he said they coordinate with the county emergency manager.

"He advises us on the actions that are appropriate depending on the nature of the situation and then we began to group up with our local mutual aid fire departments and form a plan of action," he said.

Huser said this weekend's storms were not as bad as expected but they will continue monitoring the situation. If emergency response is needed during storms, Huser explained what the department's responsibilities would be.

"We'd be out patrolling the town, patrolling the local creeks in our area, coordinating with the other fire chiefs within the southern part of the county and relaying that information back to the emergency manager." Huser said.

Flooding on roads was not a concern in Skidmore so far, but Huser said people do get stuck during storms. He said the best way to avoid that is by following the saying, "Turn around, don't drown." The fire department covers about 100 square miles, but a specialized team also helps with water emergencies.

The fire chief added, "There's actually a high-water rescue team in Beeville that we can call upon and they have assets as well as a well-trained team to come down and assist us."

Down the road in Mathis, Lake Corpus Christi saw a small increase in the average water level. According to waterdatafortexas.org, the lake is 75.3% full with an average water level of 90.62 feet. That is up from 74.7% full and an average of 90.53 feet on Friday.

