Heavy rainfall causes floods in Southside neighborhood

Flooded roadways started to occur as the rain continued throughout the day in areas all around the Coastal Bend. Some streets turned into waterways that you could get a canoe down.

Here's what it looked like down Braesvalley on the city's southside. The street connects to Snowgoose and Winrock, near Everhart.

The rain started this morning and begin to fall heavily on a steady basis around 1pm. The surrounding club estates subdivision had a number of streets that were filling up quickly with all of the rain.

Here are some tips for drivers who might find themselves caught in high waters.

1. Don't go thru water that's higher than six inches.

2. Keep on moving slowly and stay in center of the road

3. Do not restart the engine if stalled in water.

4. Don't panic if you get stuck inside.

5. Pump the brakes once clear of water.

