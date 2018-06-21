Several homes in the Premont area received damage from heavy rainfall over the last two days.

Including Lurdes Garza and Rey Recio.

Garza woke up to about two inches of sewage water inside her home.

Later on water came inside from her front door.

Rey Recio lives next to a lagoon or Premont Lake.

He says when it rains hard it gets bad by his house, however, it hasn't been this bad since the 1980's.

With more expected rain, both Garza and Recio hope they're homes are safe.

