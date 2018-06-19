Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to a gas station Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Staples and Lipes Street for a gasoline leak.

According to fire officials, the heavy rain may have caused a small leak in the gasoline storage tanks at the filling station.

Firefighters determined that there was no danger to the public; however, 3News was informed crews would remain at the site until the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality can come out and make sure the leak is cleaned up.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII