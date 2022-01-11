PHOTOS: Heavy rains flood areas of North Beach Tuesday morning

x
North Beach is prone to flooding and that was no different on Tuesday morning as heavy rains swept through the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain tracked across the area on Tuesday morning making morning commutes dangerous across the Coastal Bend. 

One area prone to flooding is North Beach, and water was seen flowing over roadways early Tuesday morning.

1 / 10
3NEWS
Heavy rains flooded North Beach on Nov. 1.

As we previously reported, the City of Corpus Christi is working to address the issue of flooding on North Beach. First estimates for several different phases of flood control carries a price tag of $43 million. 

The idea of using canals for drainage has fascinated people for years. City Manager Peter Zanoni said a new plan may include some canals that can be used by tourists and residents alike. Zanoni said the canal would serve as both a drainage solution to the flooding problems for North Beach, and would also provide recreation for tourists.

"The solution is to build this linear canal in phases, and then the land that is not developed will be sloped and elevated substantially so that rainwater drains into the canal," he said. "So it functions as two things. One as a drainage solution, but two as an extreme amenity to the community."

