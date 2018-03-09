Port Aransas (KIII news) — Labor Day is considered the unofficial end to summer and thousands of families spent time at the beach.

On Monday it was a beautiful day on Mustang Island. Plenty of families could be found enjoying their time off and taking full advantage of this holiday weekend.

For people lucky enough to have the three day weekend off, they were found right at the beach playing in the sand and the surf.

"The kids wanted to come out to the beach and enjoy this night weather, let's go out for the day," Moises Velazquez said.

Velazquez and his family made the quick two hour trip from San Antonio so did Susie Gomez.

"Just to miss the crowds and get some time with the kids and enjoy the beautiful beach," Gomez said

The trip turned out to be a special treat for Gomez' daughter Meela.

"This is her first official trip to the beach," Gomez said.

Mishon Jewkes' journey to the Texas coast took a little longer time because she's down from St. George, Utah to visit her in-laws.

Jewkes goal was to relax, and she had the right idea knowing not everyone has the day off especially the first responders who continue to watch over our safety.

"I think they are amazing and I appreciate every second they serve for us to be safe," Jewkes said.

Families will have some company on the roads as they head home.

