Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A few thousand residents in Corpus Christi's southside were without power Wednesday night as a result of heavy winds that damaged some transformers.

About 3,300 people lost their power starting around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for about an hour and a half. Others were affected by outages shortly after.

American Electric Power Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez shared an important message about what you should do the next time your power goes out.

"We did get some calls, and anytime there's a power outage, we always ask people to let us know," Lopez said. "If there is a power line down, please stay away. Always assume it's energized."

Crews are continuing to work on power lines around town and said they hope to have everything up and running by the end of the day.

