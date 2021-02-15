H-E-B adjusts store hours due to winter weather

H-E-B will now open at Noon Monday and close at 5 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With historic winter weather settling into the area, grocery giant H-E-B said it is adjusting its operation hours Monday.

The grocery chain is reducing its hours from those previously announced just more than a day ago. Additionally, it said some product deliveries have been delayed as a result of the ongoing inclement weather.

"The severe weather has disrupted some deliveries to our stores, which will temporarily impact supply of certain products," H-E-B said in a press release. "Our partners will replenish product as quickly as we can."

Temporary store hours around Corpus Christi are Noon to 5 p.m.

