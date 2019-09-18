CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HEB delivered 24-pallets of breakfast cereal Tuesday to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.
The donations were all part of the Food Bank's Hunger Action Awareness Month.
"It's going to be very useful, for the families as they send children to school in the morning," executive director Bea Hanson said.
Tuesday's donation is just one of over a dozen handed out to Food Banks from across the state.
