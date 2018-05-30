HEB issued a voluntary recall on some of their sweet treats Wednesday after broken metal was found in the processing equipment for the products during routine maintenance.

Certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill County Fare ice creams, as well as Creamy Creations sherbets, are being recalled from all stores in Texas and Mexico. All products have been removed and HEB hopes to get them back on the shelves as soon as possible.

You can find more information on which products have been recalled below:

