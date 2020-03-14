CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas grocery giant HEB is temporarily limiting it's operation hours at all stores to help re-stock shelves amidst the coronavirus.

The announcement coming today that HEB will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at all locations starting tomorrow Sunday, March 15th.

Store officials saying the limited hours allow partners time to better stock shelves overnight to increase product availability.

"Well, I think it's good for the workers. They get to kinda restock everything," said one customer.

"I mean they gotta do what they gotta do. ya know, if they're gonna restock it they're gonna have to close to redo it," said another shopper.

The stores also announcing they will have reduced services in deli's, bakeries, and floral departments.

They will temporarily close their restaurants so partners can further assist customers in-store.

