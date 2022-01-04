H-E-B sends mobile kitchens to support firefighters tackling the Borrega Fire

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Several local and state fire crews continue to battle the Borrega Fire that began on King Ranch on Wednesday and has since spread to cover 46,000 acres in three counties.
Firefighters were able to make good progress on containing the fire overnight on Friday. The fire is now 50% contained, up from 20% just 24 hours ago.
To help with the efforts, H-E-B sent several mobile food kitchens to Kingsville. These mobile kitchens will be able to provide hot meals to all of those working to extinguish the fire.
Donations of water, Gatorade and sandwiches poured in to area fire departments this week to help. As of this morning, the Premont Volunteer Fire Department said they have plenty of donations, and they are very thankful for that.
A total of 42 state and federal personnel have been assigned to the fire. 3 bulldozers, 16 fire engines and 8 aircraft were also sent to support the incident, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. Blackhawk helicopters were also helping tackle the blaze.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Remembering Selena on the 27th anniversary of her death
- Fire crews make progress as they enter second night of containment efforts on the 'Borrega' Fire in Kleberg County
- South Texas quilter continues mission to honor veterans one stitch at a time
- Corpus Christi deaf community inspired by 'CODA' Oscar win
- Corpus Christi leaders takes first steps toward adding hotel to American Bank Center area
- Texans may need to be patient for bluebonnets to bloom this year
- South Texas landowner accuses government of taking property through eminent domain
- CCPD arrest man connected to morning convenience store murder
- Feral pigs hogging up space and uprooting yards in southside neighborhoods
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.