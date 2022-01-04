H-E-B sends mobile kitchens to support firefighters tackling the Borrega Fire

These mobile kitchens will be able to provide hot meals to all of those working to extinguish the fire, Kingsville Chamber of Commerce posted to their Facebook page.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Several local and state fire crews continue to battle the Borrega Fire that began on King Ranch on Wednesday and has since spread to cover 46,000 acres in three counties.

Firefighters were able to make good progress on containing the fire overnight on Friday. The fire is now 50% contained, up from 20% just 24 hours ago.

To help with the efforts, H-E-B sent several mobile food kitchens to Kingsville. These mobile kitchens will be able to provide hot meals to all of those working to extinguish the fire.

Donations of water, Gatorade and sandwiches poured in to area fire departments this week to help. As of this morning, the Premont Volunteer Fire Department said they have plenty of donations, and they are very thankful for that.

A total of 42 state and federal personnel have been assigned to the fire. 3 bulldozers, 16 fire engines and 8 aircraft were also sent to support the incident, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. Blackhawk helicopters were also helping tackle the blaze.

