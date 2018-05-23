Rose Shaw Elementary School students got quite a surprise Wednesday from HEB during their end-of-the-year awards ceremony.

The grocery chain was promoting a campaign called "Be a Buddy, Not a Bully". The idea is to discourage bullying and help kids to build confidence in themselves.

Second-grader Jarett Silva received a special award for showing kindness and friendship throughout the school year.

"Help them whenever they're sad and telling them to be nice, not to be mean to other people," Silva said.

"He is inclusive of all. He is respectful. He is kind to others," Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo said. "He goes out of his way, so this is a big award and I think as a whole we all want these children to know that that is an honor."

Silva also received a cape and a medal as part of the recognition.

15 Coastal Bend students have received the award this year.

