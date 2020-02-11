H-E-B reinstates product limits on bath tissue, disinfectants

Customers will be limited to 2 packages of bath tissue and paper towels.

H-E-B is once again putting a limit on certain items in the Coastal Bend, including toilet paper and paper towels, according to their website. The limit will be two per customer for the paper products.

The company said the limits are to make sure that everyone has access to products they need.

Some food items will also have limits, as well as disinfecting wipes and sprays along with other household cleaners. Below is a list of items that will be limited at H-E-B Stores.

Product Limits

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores: (Updated 10/21)

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

The following limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, and San Antonio regions. Corpus Christi and Victoria fall under the Gulf Coast region. (Updated 10/31)

Bath Tissue – Limit 2

Paper Towels – Limit 2

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.