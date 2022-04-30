H-E-B sponsors free admission to the Art Museum of South Texas

To celebrate 50 years, H-E-B has offered to cover the cost of admission from May 1 to December 31 of 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In celebration of the Art Museum of South Texas' 50th anniversary, H-E-B has offered to cover the cost of admission from May 1 to December 31 of 2022.

That means the Corpus Christi community and South Texas travelers will have the opportunity to explore the museum free of charge!

Museum Director Sara Morgan said, “The Art Museum of South Texas wants to celebrate our golden anniversary with the entire coastal community, as well as with our visitors from near and far. H-E-B's gift of free admission removes the monetary barrier that may keep people away and promotes AMST as a place where our community can create lasting memories."

This gesture falls in line with AMST's mission, which "is to operate educational facilities and an art museum which advance the awareness, knowledge, appreciation, and enjoyment of the visual arts for residents and visitors of South Texas."

Make sure to take advantage of H-E-B's generosity and plan a trip to the museum before the end of the year! More information, including museum hours, can be found at their website here.

