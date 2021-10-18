Mayor Turner to announce details of 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

There will be a press conference at 2 p.m. We will carry a live stream on this page.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 2 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be announcing the details of this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

We will carry the announcement live on this page and on our YouTube page.

The 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled for November 25 at 9 a.m.

The Parade will happen in downtown Houston and is FREE for all. The route will cover 20 blocks and will feature elaborate floats, colorful marching bands, high-flying balloons and other uniquely Houston entries.

This year's sponsors include McDonald's, Hyatt Regency, Goya, HCA Houston Healthcare and of course, KHOU 11.

The parade began in 1949 when Santa arrived at Union Station and rode his sleigh to the downtown Foley's. Since then, the Thanksgiving Day parade has gone through a few changes but today, it remains a holiday tradition showcasing the Houston community and entertaining parade-goers lining the streets on Thanksgiving morning.

You can be more than just a spectator of the parade. Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Balloon Handlers

Banner Carriers

Parade Marshals

Seating Ushers

ADA Ushers

Back Lot