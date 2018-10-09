Corpus Christi (KIII news) — As we approach the 17th anniversary of 9/11 on Tuesday, volunteers with HEB decided to honor Corpus Christi's first responders with lunch.

The firefighters at Fire Station 8 at Kostoryz and Sunnybrook enjoyed a hot meal of barbecue chicken, Spanish rice and flour tortillas Monday thanks to the volunteers. They even received breakfast earlier in the day as well.

Ray High School's drumline and cheerleaders were also on hand to show off for the firefighters and paramedics.

Firefighters said the hot meal was a nice surprise.

"I'm very thankful. I wasn't expecting this at all. It's a really nice way of saying thanks to us and honoring us in a way that not only benefits us but them as well, and it shows a lot of compassion on their part," Firefighter Clay Hagedorn said.

Volunteers said Monday was all about making each firefighter's day a little easier.

