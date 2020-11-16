Hebbronville Border Patrol Agents arrest person with history of child sex crime

26-year-old Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas was previously arrested in July 2018 in New Braunfels, Texas on the charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — On November 14 Hebbronville Border Patrol agents) arrested an individual with a criminal history of Sexual Assault of a Child southeast of Hebbronville, Texas.

Agents encountered and apprehended a large group of individuals in an area southeast of Hebbronville. According to agents they were all determined to be illegally in the United States. One of the individuals was identified as Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas, a 26-year-old Guatemalan national.

Agents say record checks revealed that Vasquez-Armas was previously arrested in July 2018 in New Braunfels, Texas on the charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. Vasquez-Armas record further revealed that he had been deported from the United States in January 2019.

Vasquez-Armas was held by the U.S. Border Patrol pending prosecution of his immigration violations and will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.