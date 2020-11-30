Member of the clergy at Hebbronville church tests positive for COVID-19

Sunday's masses were canceled due to the confirmed positive test and the church has been closed until further notice.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — A member of the clergy at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Hebbronville tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from the church said.

Sunday's masses were canceled due to the confirmed positive test and the church has been closed until further notice. Deep cleaning of the church and contact tracing is being done.

The church asks any parishioners who came into contact with clergy recently to self-monitor and get a test if they begin to have symptoms.

