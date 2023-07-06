Hebbronville community celebrates 17-year-old who graduated despite all odds

Emilio Andres Ybanez has tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare disorder that causes tumors to grow in various organs of the body.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One 17-year-old from Hebbronville defied all odds and graduated, with his fellow students cheering him on as he walked the stage this past Friday.

Emilio Andres Ybanez suffers from tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare disorder that causes tumors to grow in various organs of the body, including his kidneys, heart, and brain.

Due to the brain tumor, Emilio also has epilepsy, resulting in significant developmental delays. He also has autism and is nonverbal, relying on a wheelchair for mobility.