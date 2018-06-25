City leaders have approved an 18-month lease for helicopter tours based at Water's Edge Park in downtown Corpus Christi.

The tours are expected to start very soon.

Tours will take off from and land at a fenced-in landing zone at Water's Edge Park. Two helicopters, each able to carry a pilot and three passengers, will give short tours around the downtown and North Beach areas.

Corpus Christi's City Council approved an 18-month lease with the company. The company will pay the City five-percent of its revenue each month.

"Helicopters really are an elite service and so we've done it in such a way that we've designed the tour so we can start the tours for as little as $80 dollars a person, and you can tour downtown and all the way over to Portland for that," said Chelsea Craig of Espejo Helicopters.

The tours will be conducted Wednesday through Friday from the late afternoon until just before dark. Tours will run from morning until just before dark on Saturdays and Sundays.

The company hopes to have the tours up and running by July 4, and the helicopter tours will continue until the end of summer.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII