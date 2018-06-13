The city is one step closer to allowing helicopter tours in downtown Corpus Christi with Tuesday being the first reading at city council for the new possible tourist attraction.

One local helicopter company is offering to set up the tours out of the Water's Edge Park located on the bayfront.

Espejo Helicopters is asking the city for an 18-month agreement to give sightseeing rides, night flights, and even wildlife surveys. Those in favor of the measure hope the new attraction will gather more tourists.

"Our primary purpose is for visitor and tourist sightseeing flights of our Bayfront area which in turn gives us a different way to entertain our visitors and guests," Jay Ellington said.

Each helicopter can fit up to three people with rates starting at $300 per hour.

City officials said that deal has yet to be confirmed as they wait for a second reading of the agreement at next week's city council meeting.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII