How to help Boulder County fire victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Several organizations are collecting donations to help people affected by Thursday's devastating wildfire in Boulder County.

The Marshall Fire has destroyed more than 500 homes and burned more than 6,200 acres as Friday morning. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as the fire spreads through the Superior, Louisville and Broomfield areas.

Several Colorado nonprofits are collecting funds to help people affected by the fires. Here's how to help. There's also an email that can used to get information. That email is: esf19@bouldercounty.org

Colorado Responds

Anyone who wants to donate or volunteer can go to this website to learn how best to help people impacted by the Boulder County fires: coloradoresponds.org.

Community Foundation Boulder County

Community Foundation Boulder County has set up a Wildfire Fund for people wanting to help out with cash donations.

The best way you can help people affected by the #MarshallFire is by donating money. Here are the links to the verified sites accepting donations:

-Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund: https://t.co/WJtv9sfxI0

-American Red Cross Colorado Chapter: https://t.co/kXM3z7HCwb — Denver OEM (@DenverOEM) December 31, 2021

Salvation Army

Starting Friday, the Salvation Army is providing 1,000 meals three times a day to evacuees and first responders. Meals will be transported to the Lafayette YMCA. A donation link is now available here.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an evacuation center at the YMCA of Northern Colorado to support evacuees.

YMCA evacuation center

The YMCA evacuation center in Lafayette said they are no longer in need of food or supplies.

"The kindness of the Boulder County community is on full display! We are so grateful," the YMCA said in a tweet.

The kindness of the Boulder County community is on full display! We are so grateful. We are no longer in need of food or supplies for the time being.

Colorado Police Officers Foundation

The Colorado Police Officers Foundation—the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police’s nonprofit foundation—has established a special fund to help law enforcement officers and their families who have been impacted by the Boulder County wildfire.

Several officers responding to the fires lost their own homes while working to help evacuate community members and respond to this tragedy.

Donations can be made here.

To find more information about where you can volunteer, visit coloradoresponds.org. To find other places to donate, visit Boulderoem.com.

