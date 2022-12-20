Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting a 'Cause for Paws' campaign and will donate food to the humane society when you give blood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays.

This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.

You can make an appointment for a donation by clicking here. A map of donation locations can be found here.

