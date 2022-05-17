Help Needed: School districts still feel impact of area teacher shortages

After serving as a teacher and coach at Ray High School for 9 years, Rachel Coppin made the difficult decision to leave her job. She shared her story with us.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts were hit hard by the pandemic with a number of teachers who decided to retire early or change careers.

There are varying reasons why teachers are still leaving the profession even as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Whether it involves pay, long hours, stress, or health issues, one local mom shared that it was the need to be with her family.

Rachel Coppin and her husband are preparing to welcome their second child, a baby girl. The addition follows another big life change.

After serving as a teacher and coach at Ray High School for 9 years, Coppin made the difficult decision to leave halfway through this school year.

"The amount of pay teachers don't really get, you're working so many hours and put in so much time as a teacher, especially as a coach, that was always my passion," Coppin said.

With the multiple stresses she encountered as a teacher during and after the pandemic, Coppin's passion was tested. She decided to leave teaching to become a nursing student at Del Mar College.

"It affected everyone around me, it was hard, the pandemic was hard on the kids, you could see it, it changed my opinion on everything," Coppin said.

While the decision to switch careers wasn't an easy one, Coppin said the love and support of her husband has made the new endeavor less daunting.

"I'm really thankful my husband was really supportive of changing careers and this is going to give me more time being with my family, being in nursing school and becoming an RN," Coppin said.

In a survey published in February by the National Education Association, out of 3,621 members polled, an alarming 55% of educators now indicating that they are ready to leave the professions earlier than planned.

Dr. Nancy Vera is the President of the Corpus Christi, American Federation of Teachers. She calls the teacher deficit a crisis that trickles down to the students.

"We know of vacancies across the district and the coastal bend that are 200-250 vacancies in terms of teachers and other support personnel," Vera said.

According to Debbie Cruz, Human Resources Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District, there are roughly 75 teaching spots open and ready to be filled.

"Last year about 60 percent of current teachers nationwide are considering leaving the teaching profession," Cruz said. "In addition to that we have fewer students in college who are graduating with their degrees in education."

Cruz knows that when trying to fill positions, recruitment is key. She hopes that job fairs can help bring in new instructors.

"We've tried to set a competitive starting salary for our teachers," Cruz said. "Our new teacher salaries are now at $51,750 dollars. We offer a great benefits package, the district has a 88% contribution rate, we pay $575 per month to offset the cost of an employees heath insurance premium. We tried to focus on that as well as internal recruitment."

While Cruz works with long term substitute teachers as well as paraprofessionals to encourage and help them obtain their teaching certification, Vera does not believe this is an issue local districts can solve on their own.

"I think they need support by the state and federal government as long as these mandates are placed on them, pay teachers what they deserve," Vera said. "When the inflation is going up, teachers are getting the same amount of money, the state is not funding the school districts like they should."

While Coppin misses her students, she has no regrets about the choice to leave. She knows the world needs good teachers, and hopes those spots get filled soon.

"I know there is a huge teacher shortage now, a lot of people are leaving and a lot of it has to do maybe the pandemic changes in the kids, changes in the administration," Coppin said. "The changes all over the place, hiring new teachers, they couldn't find a sub for me, I felt horrible for my kids, it just goes to show how much of a shortage there really is."

Despite everything Coppin knows that in her new career she will continue to impact lives.

