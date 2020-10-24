Help needed to locate family members of 67-year-old man hospitalized in Weslaco, Texas

He may have relatives in the Robstown, Dallas, Houston, Mexico or the Rio Grande Valley.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knapp Medical Center needs the public’s help in locating the family members of 67-year-old man Apolinar Amaya. He is hospitalized in Weslaco.

Amaya was taken to the hospital by ambulance on September 19. According to information provided to the hospital, Amaya is a homeless man who previously did yard work and was living in the back of a semi-trailer container.

Officials say Amaya may have previously lived on Esplanada Street in Weslaco. He may have relatives in the Robstown, Dallas, Houston, Mexico or the Rio Grande Valley.

Amaya is 5-feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair and a beard, with dark brown eyes. He also speaks Spanish.

The hospital is needing to contact Amaya’s relatives so they can make important medical decisions on his behalf. If you have any information that can help in locating the his relatives, contact the Knapp Medical Center Security Department at (956) 969-5577 or (956) 968-8567 or (956) 968-8567.