Corpus Christi (KIII News) — What do you want to be when you grow up? It's a question often asked but met with an unsure answer.

Hammons Education Leadership Program introduced teenagers to different job possibilities.

The H.E.L.P organization partnered with KEDT for students to tour the station and learn more about broadcasting.

With the teenagers seeing the different career environments H.E.L.P hopes the students will plan for their life after graduation.

According to 16-year-old Joel Munguia, if it weren't for help, he wouldn't know how to plan for the future.

"I really wouldn't know how to take that first step into getting into a career. Because they helped with understanding and comprehending a lot about this jobs that I really didn't know about before," Munguia said.

Students from the help program tour local businesses once a month.

