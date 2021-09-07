Need help claiming Child Tax Credit? Here's where to go.

Volunteers with the Income Tax Assistance Coalition will help you submit your information so the money can be sent to the right place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Millions of Americans will be receiving their child tax credit payments beginning July 15. I's part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan.

That could be a big help to parents as they'll get up to $300 per month, per child. The money is even available to those who don't typically file a tax return.

For those who fall into that category and are not sure how to claim the credit, the United Way of the Coastal Bend wants to help.

"We do have taxpayers who have not done taxes because they are on disability or they only get social security and they do have dependents, but because of those cases, they are non-filers," Selena Butanda with the UWCB said.

All you have to do is show up at the Goodwill store on 2961 South Port Avenue near the Crosstown Expressway on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers with the Income Tax Assistance Coalition will help you submit your information so the money can be sent to the right place.

Be sure to bring a photo ID and social security cards for you and your children.

