One adult killed, students injured in Waller County school bus crash

A bus aide died when the bus lost control and rolled over Friday south of Hempstead. Several students were also injured.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — An adult died Friday and several students were injured when a Hempstead ISD school bus lost control and crashed along a rural Waller County road, authorities said.

It happened around noon along FM 1887 near Holik Road.

Six people were on board the bus which was the only vehicle involved, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse.

The person who died was identified as a school bus aide who was on board, Burse said.

Three of the four students who were on board the bus were injured. A Black female high school student was taken by life fight to a Houston hospital. A 9 year old and a 6 year old were taken by ground to a Katy hospital.

A fourth student was unharmed and was picked up by their parents, according to Burse.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Houston hospital, DPS said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, but troopers said the school bus lost control and rolled over. It was too early to tell if speed was a factor.

