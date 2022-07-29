Here's a first look at the newly renovated ECDC campus

It was back in February when administrators with the Corpus Christi Independent School District decided to change the center to pre-K only.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Early Childhood Development Center received some new visual updates to their campus.

The campus once housed pre-K through fifth grade.

The reason is so ECDC could supplement the other 33 schools in CCISD that have pre-K programs. 3NEWS asked administrators during Friday's tour where the children who went to that school originally, had to switch to?

"We were able to place them at the campuses they chose to go to," said John Prezas, Executive Director of School Leadership for CCISD. "Many students went to Metro-E which is another school we have of choice and all the students were able to get into that campus."

The campus is still taking students and 3NEWS was told that they have 48 spots available for children in their pre-K program.

