Here's a list of city operated services, buildings that will be closed on Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Fourth of July holiday, the City of Corpus Christi has released a holiday schedule to inform residents of closures and shortened hours.

City offices will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday, July 5., said a press release from the city.

The holiday schedules reads as followed:

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected.

Recycling Collection: Tuesday, July 4, no changes in schedule; recycling will be collected.

Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open Tuesday, July 4, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

311 Call Center:

The 311 Call Center will be closed. Residents are still able to utilize the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. You can download the app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching MYCC311.

Animal Care Services:

Closed Tuesday, July 4. Animal Care Services will have officers available to respond to emergency calls.

Public Libraries:

All City Libraries will open as cooling centers from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Department facilities:

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools: Holiday schedule for Tuesday, July 4.

Hours of operation vary by location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive – Open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Lap Swim Only; 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Open Swim.

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway -Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (lap swim lanes available)

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., serving hot dogs and popsicles from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads: Holiday schedule for Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

Learning Center – Closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After-Hour Kid Power: Closed