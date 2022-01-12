Here's a list of current school closures in the Coastal Bend due to COVID-19

Currently Refugio ISD has 40 positive cases among students and staff, with 84 being quarantined.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several school districts have closed doors due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend.

Here's a tentative list of school districts that have halted operations due to positive case counts by students and staff.

In Brooks County, the school district has delayed the re-opening of schools until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

In a social media post from Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District, all operations have been closed starting Wednesday, until Jan. 18. Residents of the area are strongly encouraged to social distance and avoid large gatherings throughout the week.

