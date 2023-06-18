Here's how Father's Day weekend was celebrated in the Coastal Bend

Residents rushed to Moody's Quality Meats ahead of Father's Day weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heat has been pretty much unbearable for most people, meaning there may not have been many grills fired up at the park because of it.

However, that doesn't mean families aren't finding other ways to enjoy Father's Day. That's where 3NEWS caught up with a business owner who said this weekend has been pretty busy, but it's no comparison to how busy they get with other holidays.

CEO of the Moody's Quality Meats Terry Moench said crowds started rolling in as early as Monday to prepare for Father's Day.

"The whole week has been really good, it just kind of builds up to a climactic scenario with Saturday," he explained.

Believe it or not, this isn't the shop's busiest time of year.

"The most popular holiday is going to be Christmas," Moench said.

While it's too early to celebrate Christmas and too hot in the Coastal Bend to fire up the grill, for the Ramos family, the gift of quality family time is priceless.

Robert Ramos is a father of two: Christopher and William Ramos who are 8 and 4 years old.

"Give them everything I can, you know. Anything they need," he said. "They say it all the time that they appreciate what I do, so that's something in itself right there. And I appreciate that a lot."

Ramos, a military man like his father, will never overlook time to spend with his kids, like playing catch at the park.

"I always tell everyone, probably having children is one of the most important things you can do with your life. And it'll make you the happiest you've ever been," Ramos explained.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!