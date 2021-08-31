Here's how to estimate your monthly charge for proposed storm water fee

If approved, the new storm water rates will take effect on January 1, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering residents a new way to estimate their residential storm water fee in the case that the City Council adopts the new storm water rates in September.

Council will decide on Sept. 7 whether to adopt the proposed storm water fee structure. If approved, the new storm water rates will take effect on January 1, 2022.

Residents can calculate their estimated fee in three steps after visiting the online calculator at https://swfee.cctexas.com

Step 1: Enter your property’s square footage.

You can find your property’s square feet on the Nueces County Appraisal District website.

Step 2: Select your residential housing type.

Example: single-family, estate, townhouse, multiple dwelling, manufactured home.

Step 3: Click Calculate to get your estimated storm water fee.

After clicking calculate, you’ll find an estimate of your new storm water fee and in which of the three tiers your property will be classified.

The calculator only estimates the residential storm water fee. Solid Waste, Gas, Water, Wastewater, and Street charges are not included.

Residents must live in city limits to be able to calculate their fee.

