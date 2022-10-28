Here's how you can find a Halloween costume for a scary good price

Costumes at Re-tail Therapy are below $15. They also have decorations specifically for the Halloween season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While costumes are a popular Halloween tradition, local vendors told 3NEWS that thrifting is a better and cheaper alternative than a Halloween shop.

With rising prices of just about everything, many people are turning to a DIY method to celebrate Halloween.

Autumn Hensiek is the manager of Threads. She said that residents don't have to break the bank to look great.

"Walking into a Halloween store, you may not be prepared to spend, you know, $40 to $50 on a costume that you're going to wear one time," she said.

Hensiek said that Threads has new clothes on their racks hourly, meaning that residents will have a variety of options to make their special outfits. She adds that by shopping at a local level, residents will have a more personalized experience as opposed to opening their costumes from a box.

"You're more than just you know, $1 in our pocket, it's you know, it's not about that, it's about creating a relationship," she said.

Bob Kajander is the manager of Re-tail Therapy. He said that more residents are practicing DIY this holiday season.

"We have a lot of scrap material where people come in, they have ideas, they can grab their own stuff and do it themselves," he said.

Costumes at Re-tail Therapy are below $15. They also have decorations specifically for the Halloween season. He adds that the money patrons spend at his store goes towards a good cause.

"Everything we do here benefits the The Cattery, no kill, no cage, cat shelter, and the mobile spay and neuter clinic," he said.

