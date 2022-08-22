Here's what education items will be on the November election ballot

Two local school districts decided Monday night to turn to voters this November to ask for help in passage of two separate proposals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local school districts will be turning to voters this November to ask for help in passage of two separate proposals.

If you live within the Corpus Christi Intendent School District, you'll be voting on a $220 million bond package that would include new middle schools.

Since 2008, voters have approved funds for nearly 20 new school buildings in CCISD.

The $220 million bond proposal by CCISD would focus on building a new Hamlin Middle School to replace the current 68-year-old open wing building.

If approved, the new school would be built on Hamlin property while students continued classes at the current campus. Also included in the proposal was another new middle school to meet the need of the growing southside.

That would be built on property the district owns near Creekside Elementary. The list goes on with nearly $13 million in renovations at T.G. Allen Elementary which is slated to house students from George Evens.

Additional funds would be used for new gyms at Adkins and Driscoll middle schools.

According to district officials, the measure would not affect residents' tax rate.

Meantime, if you live within Flour Bluff Independent School District, additional school police officers and school busses are on the line, depending on how voters feel about a tax increase.

School leaders there approved a $62.5 million budget for the 22-23 school year.

Highlights include pay increases for all employees with starting pay for teachers going up, as well as a four percent raise for substitutes.

"Actually one of the best years we've had getting our teacher pay scale to $50,000 a year," said Velma Soliz-Garcia, Superintendent of Flour Bluff ISD. "Our teacher beginning pay rate coming in, we were one of the lowest in the area at $47,000, this brings us in line with other school districts in the area."

The board will also be asking voters to approve a 7-cent tax increase during a tax rate election this November.

"This is a historical year for us in Flour Bluff ISD," Garcia said. "First year where our home values, the cost of the houses have gone up so high, the HB3 legislation passed a few years back finally impacted us to the point it brought our rate to the lowest and capped us at 80 cents."

If approved, Garcia said the money would help provide four additional school police officers, this way each campus has an officer on duty, as well as five new school buses.

Flour Bluff ISD would still have one of the lowest tax rates in the region.

Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.

