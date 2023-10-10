Here's where to get your eclipse shades in Corpus Christi

If residents are searching for 'free' glasses they can head over to participating City of Corpus Christi's public libraries where you will just need a library card.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are inching closer to the annular solar eclipse and as we've reported, Corpus Christi is in perfect alignment for quite a show.

The eclipse will take place Saturday starting at 10:26 a.m.

The disk of the moon will not completely cover the sun, so we will get what is called a ring of fire. The event is expected to bring in spring break type crowds to the city. However, the big question is where to watch, and if residents can still find those special glasses to see it safely.

8 year old Jet Keeler found those special viewing glasses over at the HEB Plus store on Saratoga.

"My mom is going to do an eclipse party, she's going to have music and food, at our local park," he said.

For $1.49, the glasses are flying off the shelf. Jeremy Keeler said it's well worth the preparation.

"Most of the time we miss out on that stuff so it'll be nice for it to go right over the coastal bend and we don't have to travel people have to come here for once," he said.

There are a number of viewing parties planned from the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History to La Palmera mall and more. If residents are searching for 'free' glasses, they can head over to the City of Corpus Christi's public libraries. It's where a number of free educational events are being offered leading up to Saturday's big viewing.

At the La Retama Central Library, phones have been ringing off the hook.

"Were going to be handing out glasses 2 per household as long as you have a library card and if you don't have one its very easy to sign up," said La Retama Central Library Youth Services Librarian Shelby Gonzalez.

If residents don't want to fight the crowds along the Corpus Christi Bayfront, they can step aboard the U.S.S. Lexington.

"We are excited to welcome guest for a prime viewing of the annual solar eclipse, the first 100 people aboard the Lexington are going to receive a free pair of solar viewing sunglasses," said USS Lexington Director of Marketing Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger.

She said they are also expecting big crowds as the city is preparing to treat the event as a holiday weekend.

"What is great with this is that everyone has access with general admission to the Lex, get here early tour the Lex, hit the flight deck up when the partial eclipse starts around," she said.

