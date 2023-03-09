Here's where you can buy your 2023 beach parking permit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Spring Break begins to kick into high gear, beachgoers are encouraged to buy their beach parking permit.
The permit is required for residents to park on certain beaches throughout the area.
The permit costs goes to help maintain area beaches so residents can continue enjoying our sparkling shores.
Permits are available to purchase at the following locations:
- Corpus Christi Visitor Information Center
- Stripes convenience stores
- Circle K convenience store (Padre Island)
- H-E-B grocery stores (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Calallen, Portland, and Rockport)
- Academy Sports Store (Corpus Christi and Portland)
- Corpus Christi City Hall – Central Cashiering
- Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi – ITT Department
- Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- CVS Pharmacy (Padre Island)
- Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi (University Services)
- Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Beach Operations Office
For more information on beach permits and other fees associated with our beaches, click here.