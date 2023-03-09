Here's where you can buy your 2023 beach parking permit

The permit costs goes to help maintain area beaches so residents can continue enjoying our sparking shores.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Spring Break begins to kick into high gear, beachgoers are encouraged to buy their beach parking permit.

The permit is required for residents to park on certain beaches throughout the area.

The permit costs goes to help maintain area beaches so residents can continue enjoying our sparkling shores.

Permits are available to purchase at the following locations:

Corpus Christi Visitor Information Center

Stripes convenience stores

Circle K convenience store (Padre Island)

H-E-B grocery stores (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Calallen, Portland, and Rockport)

Academy Sports Store (Corpus Christi and Portland)

Corpus Christi City Hall – Central Cashiering

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi – ITT Department

Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office

Dick’s Sporting Goods

CVS Pharmacy (Padre Island)

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi (University Services)

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Beach Operations Office