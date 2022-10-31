Here's where you can find open enrollment assistance in Corpus Christi

Heavin and Associates Insurance Agency helps families of all ages and income levels. They can do in-person enrollment or phone appointments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents can begin signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act as early as Tuesday.

As often the case, with new federal rules and varying costs and circumstances, open enrollment can be tricky. But there is assistance right here in the Coastal Bend if residents need help comparing affordable plans.

Will Heavin, Manager of Heavin and Associates Insurance Agency, said that health insurance is important for everyone, and his office can help residents find the best option, free of charge.

"With the new law that was signed recently, if they have coverage at work that's too expensive, now they can get financial assistance, also known as a subsidy to help pay for the plan," He said. "So that's something brand new and were happy to let them know about it."

Heavin's agency on Gollihar has already helped many residents get coverage and figure out what subsidies they are eligible for.

Nancy Hernandez works for a small company that doesn't offer medical insurance. She said that was taking a toll on her and her family. A coworker introduced her to will Heavin in mid-October, and she will be fully covered as of Tuesday.

"I was having to pay out of pocket every time I went to the doctor, and it was expensive, especially the medications," she said. "Now I'm only having to pay $5 to see the doctor and $35 for specialists, so that's helping a great deal."

The agency helps families of all ages and income levels. They can do in-person enrollment or phone appointments.

