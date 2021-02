If you see a pet left unattended in the cold, call the Corpus Christi Police Department’s non-emergency line.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the next several days the temperature in Corpus Christi will be extremely cold for residents and pets.

If you see a pet left unattended in the cold, call the Corpus Christi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 361-886-2600.

The city says patrol officers and animal care officers are responding to calls as quickly as possible.

