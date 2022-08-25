Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions

Despite the move to rescind the restrictions, people are still being encouraged to practice good water conservation habits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions.

This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to wait to get out of restrictions.

"I like it. I like it, we needed this already," said Joe Garza.

Garza is an avid fisherman and hopes that the higher water level at the Lake Findley reservoir will mean the fish will bite. He's thankful for the City's decision to lift water restrictions this week and he's not the only one.

In neighborhoods across the City of Alice, sprinklers were in full effect.

"Primarily we do rely on pumping from Lake Corpus Christi to Findley and also any water we impound through rainfall," said Demetrio Duarte, Director of the Alice Public Works Department.

The City's Drought Contingency Plan is triggered when the water level at Lake Corpus Christi is below 88 feet. The City was in Stage 2, which meant that people could only water their lawns dependent on even and odd addresses.

It's the City's main water supply, which the City then plans to pump their needed amount to Lake Findley.

City leaders making the decision to rescind Stage 1 and 2 after the water level reached above that magic number.

Garza said the City of Alice bases their restrictions solely on Lake Corpus Christi whereas the City of Corpus Christi bases their restrictions on the percentage combination of three different water sources.

For more information, visit www.cityofalice.org.

