Heritage Park Market Days returns Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is set to host the return of its monthly Heritage Park Market Days event on Saturday.

Over 100 vendors are scheduled to sell a variety of home decor and craft items. The free event takes place once a month on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Event organizers say the market is a great opportunity to support local businesses, which will feature local artists, unique vendors, cottage foods, garden decor, boutique clothing and handmade jewelry. The market is family and pet friendly, and organizers encourage the community to dine at area restaurants after doing some shopping.

