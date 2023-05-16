High School Heroes honored by Coastal Bend Blood Center

The Coastal Bend Blood Center's annual High School Heroes Awards luncheon recognizes high schoolers across 52 districts on their blood drive initiatives.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the stormy morning, it was a packed house at the Mansion Royal on Tuesday, filled with students, staff and blood drive administrators from across 52 Coastal Bend high schools.

It was for the Coastal Bend Blood Center's annual "High School Heroes" awards luncheon honoring the efforts by all the school districts to collect life-saving blood donation over the past school year.

According to the CBBC, high schools alone account for 30 percent of the blood supply collected for communities, and this year, 12,034 units of blood were collected by Coastal Bend high school students over this last school year.

"We're grateful - that's the word, grateful, that they really step up and unite together to make sure that they're saving lives," said Ashley Ramirez, community relations & education coordinator for the CBBC.

"These high school students at a young age are giving back to the community in a way that's so special they're saving lives, and it doesn't get better than that."

This year, 1,922 area high school seniors will receive their red cords at graduation through their blood drive efforts.

All schools brought in impressive numbers of blood donations, and Orange Grove ISD took home the first-ever 'WOW' Award for collecting the most, at 920 units.

Rebekah Van Blarcum, a senior at Orange Grove high school who was also awarded the Charles Gubitosi 'Outstanding High School Hero' award for her division, credited Mrs. Sharon Bartosch for all the school's successful blood drives.

"This award would not be possible without Mrs. Bartosch, she took me in when I got inducted into NHS and really gave me a place to be and she gave me the motivation to help the community and just to be a better person through this," said Van Blarcum.

"A lot of it starts with the motivation to have every member of the senior class to have a red cord. That has been Mrs. Bartosch's goal, and we've done that now three years in a row."

She also says the high school's location is great because when they do host drives, they're always easily able to take in walk-ins.

"We tell them, 'of course!' We always wanna increase our numbers, but we wanna increase the amount of lives we save!"

The top four schools from each division that generated the highest amount of blood donations collected were recognized for their hard work:

DIVISION 1A:

1st place: Tuloso-Midway Academic Career Center

2nd place: Benavides Secondary

3rd place: Pettus

Honorable Mention: Annapolis Christian Academy

DIVISION 2A:

1st place: Port Aransas

2nd place: Freer

3rd place: Woodsboro

Honorable Mention: Ben Bolt

DIVISION 3A:

1st place: Mathis

2nd place: George West

3rd place: London

Honorable Mention: Falfurrias

DIVISION 4A:

1st place: Orange Grove

2nd place: Sinton

3rd place: Alice

Honorable Mention: Rockport-Fulton

DIVISION 5A:

1st place: Gregory-Portland

2nd place: Veterans Memorial

3rd place: Mary Carroll HS

Honorable Mention: Flour Bluff

AWARDS:

Charles Gubitosi Outstanding High School Hero honorees: Johnathan Alaniz (Benavides), Mireya Sanchez (Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco), Aliza Cisneros (San Diego), Rebekah Van Blarcum (Orange Grove), and Malaeya Campbell (Flour Bluff)

Top Recruiter: Jadon Sanchez of Ingleside

Top Donor: Paul Lee of Flour Bluff

Laptop winners: Wyatt Migura, Cristina Sanchez or Ridge Neri

Rising Star: School of Science & Technology

First-ever WOW award: Orange Grove High School

High School Nurse of the Year: Ms. Anne Cantu of Freer

Chairperson of the Year: Mrs. Rebecca Carr of Mathis

