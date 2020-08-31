Heroic Payne Springs firefighters rescue dog from burning home

Witnesses told firefighters that while all the people safely evacuated the burning home, a dog was trapped inside. Firefighters recused the dog with no injuries.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Heroic firefighters with Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) helped to save a dog from a house that was engulfed in flames Sunday.

According to PSFR, firefighters responded to a house fire on Indian Gap in the Cherokee Shores subdivision at about 1:10 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof vents and pushing out of the eves.

Witnesses told firefighters that while all the people inside safely evacuated, there was a dog trapped inside.

Firefighters found the dog inside a bedroom that had a door closed and safely removed the dog through a window with no injuries. The bedroom itself received only minor damage.

PSFR firefighters, along with firefighters from the Gun Barrel City and Eustace Fire Department, helped to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office.