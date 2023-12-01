Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust

It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown.

It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property.

When officers arrived, a man appeared to have been preparing to take a hit of heroin. The suspect did have a weapon on him at the time of the arrest.

Mike Tamez with the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit, told 3NEWS that the rise in overdose deaths are when drugs like heroin are laced multiple times with fentanyl.

"This is the stuff that's killing people in this county," he said. "Its very unfortunate this heroin is what's killing these people, its cut with so much fentanyl once it gets to the streets to the individual dealer to sell -- they know that they can double their profit if they cut it some more."