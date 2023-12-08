HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show takes place in Robstown over weekend

The event featured thousands of reptiles, amphibians, small mammals and much more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all reptile and amphibian lovers! The largest exotic reptile and per expo in is in town Aug. 12-13 at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The event is called HERPS, which stands for Houston Exotic Reptile and Pet Show and short for herpetology which is the study of reptiles and amphibians. It featured thousands of reptiles, amphibians, insects, feeders, small mammals and much more.

The family friendly occasion is a one stop shop for all your exotic needs.

The owner of the HERPS Shawn Gray spoke with 3NEWS about the event. "It's a great family friendly event, we really push education. You get some interaction with some really cool species," Gray said. "There's a lot of kids that have allergies to dogs and cats, so this is something as an alternative. We just want to make sure it's the right pet for you."

If you missed today's show doors will reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday Aug. 13.

