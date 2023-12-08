HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show takes place in Robstown over weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all reptile and amphibian lovers! The largest exotic reptile and per expo in is in town Aug. 12-13 at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.
The event is called HERPS, which stands for Houston Exotic Reptile and Pet Show and short for herpetology which is the study of reptiles and amphibians. It featured thousands of reptiles, amphibians, insects, feeders, small mammals and much more.
The family friendly occasion is a one stop shop for all your exotic needs.
The owner of the HERPS Shawn Gray spoke with 3NEWS about the event. "It's a great family friendly event, we really push education. You get some interaction with some really cool species," Gray said. "There's a lot of kids that have allergies to dogs and cats, so this is something as an alternative. We just want to make sure it's the right pet for you."
If you missed today's show doors will reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday Aug. 13.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.