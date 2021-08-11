Herrman & Herrman offering $50 gift cards during upcoming vaccine drive

The law firm is partnering with Walgreens to help get vaccines to those who need them on Sept. 4.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Herrman & Herrman PLLC will be holding a vaccine drive on Saturday, September 4th and will offer a $50 incentive for those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine.

Those who register in advance and who have not received any COVID-19 vaccines will be eligible to get the vaccine as well as a $50 HEB gift card as a thank you for getting vaccinated.

With COVID-19 numbers aggressively rising in the community, Herrman & Herrman said they are dedicated to putting our community first and doing their part to protect the health and safety of our community.

In 2020, the law firm gave out nearly 100,000 face masks to local communities.

Those seeking to participate MUST register in advance of the August 20th cutoff date.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.