CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A home on the city's south side received extensive damage after catching fire Saturday afternoon.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to the home near Greenbrier and St. Andrews Drive.

When they arrived, all they could see was smoke.

After putting the flames out, they found damage in between the walls.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Officials are still investigating just how the fire started.

