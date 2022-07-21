x
Local News

Environmental warning flag flies at Whitecap Beach due to bacteria levels in water

The orange flag indicates an environmental warning for air or water, according to the City of Corpus Christi.
Credit: City of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beach flag warning system is a great way for the city to let beachgoers know about hazards in the water. We are used to seeing green, yellow and red flags being flown due to the intensity of rip currents, but today at Whitecap Beach, an orange flag will be flown to let swimmers know of higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in the water, according to the City of Corpus Christi. 

The orange flag indicates environmental concerns in the air or water, according to the flag system. 

There has been a high level of bacteria near Bob Hall Pier and the seawall since July 19, according to Texas Beach Watch, which reports enterococcus (fecal) bacteria levels at Texas beaches.  

The city posts the beach flag color everyday on their Facebook page so that residents can plan ahead.

Today's beach flag warning is red; an orange flag will be flown on Whitecap Beach due to higher-than-normal Bacteria...

Posted by City of Corpus Christi - Government on Thursday, July 21, 2022

There is also a red flag warning today at local beaches due to dangerous rip current conditions. 

Another flag we do not see flown often at the beach is the purple flag, which warns people of venomous sea life. 

The Padre Island National Seashore also has a special flag, the Arribada flag, that flies as soon as the first turtle is found nesting on a Texas beach. 

